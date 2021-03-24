Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 595 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $9,555,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,882,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,649,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,736,000.

AOR stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.18.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

