Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,865 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.89.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $277.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

