Stellar Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,424 coins and its circulating supply is 22,672,930,503 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.