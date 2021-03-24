Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 87,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,114. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.