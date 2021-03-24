Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $217.23 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steadfast Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,354 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 144,168 shares during the period. SEA makes up approximately 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of SEA worth $217,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,198 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after acquiring an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $168,247,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after purchasing an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE SE traded down $15.17 on Wednesday, reaching $201.47. The company had a trading volume of 259,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,576. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.