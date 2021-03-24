Steadfast Capital Management LP Has $187.46 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 782,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 344,970 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 1.9% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $187,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.03 on Wednesday, hitting $250.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,140. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.