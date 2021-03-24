Steadfast Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 107,066 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,207,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBAC stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,827. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,827.48 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.54 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

