Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) Position Lifted by Deep Basin Capital LP

Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,014 shares during the period. Star Peak Energy Transition makes up about 2.3% of Deep Basin Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Deep Basin Capital LP’s holdings in Star Peak Energy Transition were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,404,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Shares of STPK traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 20,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.03. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

