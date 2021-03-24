Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $192.77 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

