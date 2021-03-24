StableXSwap Market Capitalization Tops $23.18 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $195,494.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00003109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.87 or 1.00128871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00034377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001294 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

