Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.12.

SPOT stock opened at $267.30 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $116.00 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

