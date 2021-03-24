Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

SPWH opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $751.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

