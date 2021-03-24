Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,157.22 ($119.64).

SPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,380 ($122.55) to GBX 9,925 ($129.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

LON SPX opened at £114.20 ($149.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 7,562 ($98.80) and a 12-month high of £121.05 ($158.15). The firm has a market cap of £8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

