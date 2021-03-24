Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.37

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 51 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $41,441,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
