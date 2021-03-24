Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.37

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.37 and last traded at $86.93, with a volume of 51 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $41,441,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

