SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,189,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000.

GNR traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $49.84. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,269. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

