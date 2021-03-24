SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,061,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. 250,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,198. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.