SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. 28,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

