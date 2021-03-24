SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,554,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,090,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

