Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.78

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 160841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,860,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 192,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

