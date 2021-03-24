Southern Wealth Management LLP Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. 34,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

