Southern Wealth Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 252,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

