Southern Wealth Management LLP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. 853,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,381,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

