Solana Price Reaches $14.23 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Solana has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and $106.22 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $14.23 or 0.00026099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.27 or 0.00618703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,561,409 coins and its circulating supply is 267,594,635 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.