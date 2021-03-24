So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised So-Young International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 251.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. So-Young International has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

