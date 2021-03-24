Smith Moore & CO. Sells 550 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 158,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,836. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $44.71 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

