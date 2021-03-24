Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,393 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 79,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $93.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

