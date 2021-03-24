Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 745 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,383,000 after buying an additional 385,206 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.35. The company had a trading volume of 255,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,595. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $366.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $357.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.70.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

