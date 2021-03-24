Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,591,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $210.47. 21,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,355. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.62 and a 200 day moving average of $187.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.