Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SIX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.