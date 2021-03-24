Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,213. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

