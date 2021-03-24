Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $6.42 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. Anthem makes up approximately 2.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Anthem by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Anthem stock traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.09. The stock had a trading volume of 22,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,490. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.73. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.12 and a twelve month high of $359.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

