Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 2.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 233,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,280,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

