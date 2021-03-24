Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of MSI stock opened at $183.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.56 and a 1-year high of $187.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.