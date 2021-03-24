Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $297.06 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

