Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Novavax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Novavax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,304 shares of company stock valued at $12,510,251. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

