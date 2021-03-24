Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSD opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $109.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

