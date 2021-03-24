Simple Software Solutions Price Tops $0.0608 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $164,592.12 and $529.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002594 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,705,495 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

