Shopping (SPI) Trading 163.8% Higher Over Last Week

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Shopping token can now be bought for $145.23 or 0.00255439 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $141.45 million and $13.83 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 163.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.10 or 0.00466273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00063107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00156889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.00838923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00079151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 973,982 tokens.

Buying and Selling Shopping

