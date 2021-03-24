Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAEYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shop Apotheke Europe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

