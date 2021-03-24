ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,908,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,586,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,129. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 134.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $536.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

