Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $32,788.66 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,788.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 817 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,459.25.

On Friday, March 5th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 8,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $185,061.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

