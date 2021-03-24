Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.35 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

