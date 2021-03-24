SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.