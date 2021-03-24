Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) versus Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) Head to Head Comparison

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) and Media 100 (OTCMKTS:MDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

This table compares Seiko Epson and Media 100’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson -0.02% -0.03% -0.01% Media 100 N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Seiko Epson and Media 100, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 2 0 3.00 Media 100 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Seiko Epson shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Media 100 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seiko Epson and Media 100’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $9.61 billion 0.69 $71.22 million $0.10 82.90 Media 100 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than Media 100.

Volatility and Risk

Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Media 100 has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, commercial and industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, inkjet printheads and related consumables, dry process office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Wearable & Industrial Products segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, factory automation products, industrial robots, IC handlers, crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications; and sensing equipment. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

Media 100 Company Profile

Media 100 Inc. designs, develops, and sells media systems for content design. Its product lines consist of 844/X, a system for content design; Media 100 i, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Macintosh; and iFinish, a family of dual-stream video editing systems that uses Windows. The company's products are personal computer-based workstations configured with proprietary software and hardware for performing video, audio, graphics, and metadata processing functions in real time. The company also offers technical support, software upgrades, and maintenance contracts. The company sells its products worldwide through direct sales force, value-added resellers, and distributors to broadcast designers, visual effects artists, and video editors of professional television and post-production establishments. Media 100 Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.