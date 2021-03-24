SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of SPNE opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SeaSpine by 487.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

