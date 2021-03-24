Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $86,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,888,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,774.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,310 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $40,727.70.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $89,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $79,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $69,100.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.83. 2,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,198. The company has a market cap of $526.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.74. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 37.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTH. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

