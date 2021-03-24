SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 7.2%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares were down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $201.00 and last traded at $201.09. Approximately 153,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,417,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average is $197.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of SEA by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

