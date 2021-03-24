Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stake Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 123.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,454 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.69 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.