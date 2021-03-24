scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,777. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $192.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

