Scotiabank Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SEB Equities lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

